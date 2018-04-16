Crash turns U.S. 41 in Bayshore Gardens into a river

A vehicle struck a fire hydrant on U.S. 41 and Bayshore Gardens Parkway Monday afternoon causing officials to shut down southbound lanes. No one was injured.
Mark Young
