Crash turns U.S. 41 in Bayshore Gardens into a river

A security guard from Tallahassee, Florida, was brutally beaten by three young people, after he asked them to end a pool party that was held "without authorization" on April 1, 2018. Officers are now looking for the aggressors.
Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another?
Walter, an endangered Florida panther, is settling into his new home at ZooTampa at Lowry Park after a year of surgeries and rehabilitation. The big cat was found critically injured in Highlands County with his left foot caught in a snare.
Rafael Caro-Quintero, a Mexican cartel leader wanted for his role in the murder of a DEA special agent in 1985, was added on Thursday, April 12, 2018, to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of up to $20 million is available.
The Greenville Police Department in South Carolina released surveillance video showing a man attempting to carjack a vehicle and bystanders helping to stop the crime on April 5, 2018. The suspect was later arrested.
Two men suspected in two armed robberies on both sides of Volusia County are in custody after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and caught up with the fleeing suspects using a police helicopter.
Surveillance video shows a shooting that took place early Sunday, April 8, 2018, outside Dreams Gentlemen's Club, 4218 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. The club's bouncer and another man were shot in the back and wounded.
A Manatee County deputy is being accused of hitting a dog while driving her patrol vehicle and not stopping to check its well-being. A neighbor caught the moment the dog was struck on his security camera.
Shoppers fled Orlando’s Florida Mall on Sunday, April 8, after fireworks were set inside the building sparking fears of a shooting. Police confirmed that fireworks had been set off as a distraction during a jewelry store robbery.