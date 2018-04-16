Look out: These East Manatee intersections are changing

The freedom of getting onto State Road 64 at a certain intersection may be restricted.
The Florida Department of Transportation is looking to implement long-term safety measures at the intersection near Greyhawk Boulevard and Pope Road.
Right now, the median is open, allowing drivers heading south on Greyhawk Boulevard to cross two lanes of traffic and travel eastbound on State Road 64, or commuters heading north on Pope Road to do the same to drive westbound. Drivers could even cut across this median and four lanes of State Road 64 if they so chose to.
Safety improvements mean reducing possible points of contact with other drivers. It also means limiting movements in this intersection, and only allowing left turns from State Road 64 onto either north-south road.
By 2023, the department plans to turn this intersection into a roundabout.
The department is seeking input on this project at a public hearing on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bayside Community Church, 15800 State Road 64. Those attending can view drafts of the plan and ask questions. The formal presentation will start at 6 p.m.
The process of installing temporary traffic lights at State Road 64 and Rye Road is almost complete, with an expected end date of April 30, and another at Lorraine Road will start on April 22 and should be finished by June 30. Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, LLC is the contractor for the project.
There won't be any lanes closed during rush hour — from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — but daytime and overnight closures should be expected.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
