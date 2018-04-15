Coast Guard rescues man in dinghy from under historic Bradenton pier

A man whose 10-foot dinghy was disabled had to be rescued from underneath the Bradenton Beach pier Sunday, according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard.
According to the release, a bystander called about 11 a.m. to report a boater clinging to the pier. The combination of a disabled engine, high winds and rough seas caused by an approaching storm system made it impossible to get out from under the pier.
The Coast Guard sent a 29-foot Response Boat Small II crew from Station Cortez to assist, according to the release. They towed the man and his boat to the Bridge Tender Inn pier.
The man was not injured.
"We want to remind mariners to check the weather, and know your boat's limitations before heading out on the water," Richard T. Hutchinson, a search and rescue coordinator at Sector St. Petersburg, said in the release. "The National Weather Service currently has much of the region under a tornado watch, and issued a special marine warning."
