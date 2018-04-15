Two crashes shut down southbound lanes of I-75 between U.S. 301 and I-275

Two crashes on southbound I-75 between the U.S. 301 and I-275 exits are causing major delays in Manatee County.
The first crash, which happened shortly after 7 p.m near mile mark 223, has blocked the center and left lanes as of 8:10 p.m.
A second crash four miles north near mile marker 227 has shut down all southbound lanes from that point back to the 275 interchange.
Motorists seeking an alternative route should exit I-75 at I-275 or Moccasin Wallow Road and take U.S. 41 southbound, then take State Road 64 eastbound to reconnect with I-75.
Comments