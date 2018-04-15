Authorities attempting to locate missing Sarasota girl

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing 12-year-old girl.
Hannylee Pedraza-Concecion was last seen at about 11 p.m. Saturday.
Pedraza-Concecion is not considered endangered at this time. She was last seen in the 2200 block of Silver Maple Court, Sarasota.
Pedraza-Concecion is 5-foot-3 and about 100 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact SCSO at (941) 861-4260 or Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-8477.
Comments