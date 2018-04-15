The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 12-year-old Hannylee Pedraza-Concecion.
Authorities attempting to locate missing Sarasota girl

By Alan Bellittera

ABellittera@bradenton.com

April 15, 2018 07:46 PM

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing 12-year-old girl.

Hannylee Pedraza-Concecion was last seen at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Pedraza-Concecion is not considered endangered at this time. She was last seen in the 2200 block of Silver Maple Court, Sarasota.

Pedraza-Concecion is 5-foot-3 and about 100 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact SCSO at (941) 861-4260 or Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-8477.

