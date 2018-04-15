Bicyclist killed in early morning hit-and-run on U.S. 41

Authorities are seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning on U.S. 41 in Sarasota County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a bicyclist was in the outside northbound lane of U.S. 41 in Venice when he was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.
The 74-year-old was south of James Street when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to the FHP release.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (239) 938-1800.
