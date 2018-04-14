A cold front is barreling toward Florida. Look out for possible severe weather Sunday

A potent storm system was moving across the central United States on Saturday.

Conditions range from severe weather in the lower Mississippi River Valley and southeast to blizzard conditions in the Northern Plains and upper Midwest.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

As the storm moves eastward, the cold front will approach the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night.

A line of strong storms will develop. Ahead of the cold front, Saturday has been mostly sunny and very warm with highs near 90. A sea breeze has been keeping it cooler along the coast.

Clouds and southerly winds will increase starting Saturday night.

The line of strong storms from the Gulf will approach our coast Sunday.

The timing looks to be sometime from late morning to mid to late afternoon for our area. Storms will hit the coast first and then move inland. Some will be strong to possible severe.

The main threats will the storms Sunday will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and potentially damaging wind gusts.

After the cold front, the weather will be much cooler Monday as highs will struggle to reach 70.

Tuesday morning will be chilly with 40s and 50s before warmer weather returns for the rest of the week.



