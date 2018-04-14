The boats were made from plastic bottles. So much for smooth sailing on a balmy day

SHARE COPY LINK Racers at Saturday’s 37th Annual DeSoto Bottle Boat Regatta found it difficult to make it to the finish line thanks to a crosswind that made steering straight pretty tricky. Both kids and adults still had lots of fun, though. Ryan Callihan

