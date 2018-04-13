A Boston Marathon dream, 'Antiques Roadshow' appraisals, a 'Bracott' protest planned top local stories this week

Here are some of the top stories from the Bradenton Herald the week of April 7 to April 13, 2018.
Bradenton man's next challenge is the Boston Marathon
Ray Jerauld Jr. got sober, quit smoking and gained weight.
Then, he started working out. At first, running wasn't appealing, but he eventually got hooked and went from racing 5Ks to training for marathons.
His goal is to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
Just getting to the race is significant, considering what Jerauld went through to get his life together.
Read more here: He beat addiction and homelessness. Now this Bradenton man is ready to conquer the Boston Marathon
A behind-the-scenes look at 'Antiques Roadshow' in Sarasota
PBS hit "Antiques Roadshow" paid a visit to Ca' d’Zan at The Ringling on Thursday.
Antiques Roadshow producers invited staff from the Herald to come get a rare look at the making of the show.
Only 1,750 pairs of free tickets were given out to Thursday's event. Winners were randomly selected from a pool of applications submitted by Feb. 27. Each ticket holder was allowed to bring up to two items for appraisal.
After checking in at the front gate of The Ringling, ticket holders were carted across the museum grounds with their items, past Mable Ringling's rose garden and up to the lawn of Ca' d'Zan.
Read more here: Are you a fan of 'Antiques Roadshow' on PBS? Here's an inside look at their visit to The Ringling
Geraldson Community Farm's lease is up
Manatee County has broken ties with the company that ran Geraldson Community Farm, citing non-compliance with the terms of a lease that allowed them to rent the land they operated on for $10 a year.
The farm would offer "subscription farming memberships" at $450 per share for weekly distributions of vegetables from November through May, according to the 2009 lease.
In a letter to Florida West Coast Resource Conservation & Development, Inc. president Todd Underhill dated Feb. 24, Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker said the company did not comply with conditions like maintenance and operation of the community farm program. Without response, the lease was subject to termination 30 days later.
Underhill said he was still in conversations with the county and they were working toward an "amiable transition."
Read more here: Manatee County gives Geraldson Community Farm the boot
'Bracott' planned as protest after student told to cover her nipples
Lizzy Martinez, the girl who decided not to wear a bra and was then told to hide her nipples at Braden River High School, is holding a "bracott" with fellow students on Monday.
Participating girls can forgo their bras, and participating boys could place bandages over their shirts — a reference to the incident on April 2, when school officials asked Martinez to put on a second shirt and then cover her nipples with bandages. Martinez, 17, said students can wear shirts that include a message if they feel uncomfortable with the other options.
The bracott, she said, is a form of silent protest that speaks not only to what happened at the school, but also what happens around the country.
Read more here: 'Bracott' to take place at Braden River High after student was told to cover nipples with bandages
