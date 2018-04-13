Issue behind Verizon outage resolved, officials say

An outage of Verizon service that impacted customers in the Tampa Bay area, including Manatee County has been resolved, according to a spokeswoman.
A Verizon spokeswoman tweeted early Friday morning that the issue causing the widespread outage had been resolved and the service was restored around 2:45 a.m.
DownDetector.com, which tracks outages in service, showed the issue reached its peak of more than 1,400 reported outages in Bradenton around 9 p.m. Thursday. As of 6 a.m. Friday, less than 30 outages were reported.
At its height, the Sarasota area saw about 1,100 reported outages, according to DownDetector.com.
The outage, which interfered with calls, texts and wireless for Verizon cell phone users, affected much of the Tampa Bay area Thursday night. Verizon users were also not able to call 911, according to Manatee County Public Safety officials.
The county's 911 center was still operational.
Based on comments on the Verizon website, the problem started in some areas Thursday afternoon and became more widespread through the evening.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday night their 911 center was not able to receive or dial out to any Verizon users. By Friday morning, they tweeted the outage had been resolved and they were now able to accept calls and dial out to Verizon users.
