Florida woman killed, child injured in head-on crash in Manatee

A 46-year-old woman was killed and a 7-year-old child suffered serious injuries in a crash Thursday evening on Moccasin Wallow Road in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A 2006 Kia Sedona, driven by Tracey Crow, 46, of Cape Coral, was traveling east on Moccasin Wallow Road around 5:55 p.m. Thursday when she failed to stay in the eastbound lane and steered into the path of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, according to FHP.
The driver of the Jeep, a 25-year-old Palmetto man, tried to steer to the left to avoid a crash, but the two vehicles collided head-on. The Jeep spun off the road and overturned onto its left side, stopping on the northern shoulder.
In the collision, a tire flew off the Sedona, and collided with a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse and a 2017 Ford F-150 that were also on the road at the time of the crash.
Crow, the driver of the Sedona, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. A 7-year-old girl and an infant boy were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The girl suffered critical injuries and was taken to Bayfront Medical Center. The infant was not injured but was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.
The driver of the Jeep and his passenger, a 25-year-old Palmetto woman, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Bayfront Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, respectively. A 2-year-old passenger in the Jeep was not injured.
No injuries were reported to the drivers of the Eclipse and F-150, according to FHP.
