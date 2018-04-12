Going bananas with Bolingo: Trainer has fun with gorilla at Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay animal care specialist Rachel Hale interacts with Bolingo the gorilla during an enrichment session. Bolingo is one of seven gorillas at Busch Gardens in Tampa.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Tom Alberts
