Going bananas with Bolingo: Trainer has fun with gorilla at Busch Gardens

The Greenville Police Department in South Carolina released surveillance video showing a man attempting to carjack a vehicle and bystanders helping to stop the crime on April 5, 2018. The suspect was later arrested.
Walter, an endangered Florida panther, is settling into his new home at ZooTampa at Lowry Park after a year of surgeries and rehabilitation. The big cat was found critically injured in Highlands County with his left foot caught in a snare.
Two men suspected in two armed robberies on both sides of Volusia County are in custody after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and caught up with the fleeing suspects using a police helicopter.
Surveillance video shows a shooting that took place early Sunday, April 8, 2018, outside Dreams Gentlemen's Club, 4218 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. The club's bouncer and another man were shot in the back and wounded.
A Manatee County deputy is being accused of hitting a dog while driving her patrol vehicle and not stopping to check its well-being. A neighbor caught the moment the dog was struck on his security camera.
Shoppers fled Orlando’s Florida Mall on Sunday, April 8, after fireworks were set inside the building sparking fears of a shooting. Police confirmed that fireworks had been set off as a distraction during a jewelry store robbery.
Detectives are looking for the suspect who punched a man in the face twice with brass knuckles on March 31, 2018, at a Valrico residence in Hillsborough County. He fled in a small silver four-door car.
Sarasota County Marine Deputy Mike Watson, along with help from good Samaritans, rescued Rex, a 5-year-old German shepherd that went missing for eight days. This video captures their reunion a week later.
According to an arrest affidavit released Wednesday morning, Dakota Jibson, 23, of Bradenton, was the last person to be seen with 50-year-old Veronica Polite before her body was found burned in the woods near the 4600 block of 18th Street East.