Walter the wounded panther back on his feet at ZooTampa

Walter, an endangered Florida panther, is settling into his new home at ZooTampa at Lowry Park after a year of surgeries and rehabilitation. The big cat was found critically injured in Highlands County with his left foot caught in a snare.
ZooTampa at Lowry Park Tom Alberts
Florida deputies catch fleeing armed robbery suspects

Two men suspected in two armed robberies on both sides of Volusia County are in custody after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, and caught up with the fleeing suspects using a police helicopter.