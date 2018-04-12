Nominate a veteran for inclusion in Marauders baseball card set. And other events of interest for local vets

The Bradenton Marauders are seeking nominations of local veterans to be commemorated in the team’s third annual Military Heroes baseball card set sponsored by Miller High Life.
The card set will represent each branch of the military and honor those who are currently serving, veterans who have served in the past, and those who served but have since passed away.
The card set will be given away to the first 750 fans at LECOM Park as part of the Marauders Military Appreciation Night game on June 2. Up to 20 submissions will be selected for the 2018 card set. Military heroes chosen to appear in the card set and their families will receive four game tickets and be honored on the field for the June 2 game.
Each selected vet will also receive 50 of their own cards from the set.
Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. April 25. Questions about the nomination process should be directed via e-mail to james.sullivan@pirates.com. No phone calls please.
In other veterans news:
▪ The Manatee County veterans seminar series continues 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through April 27 on the third floor of the Manatee County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W. Information: 941-749-3030.
▪ Rep. Vern Buchanan's Veterans’ Appreciation Fair for veterans and military men and women in Florida’s 16th Congressional District is set for 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sarasota Military Academy Prep, 3101 Bethel Lane, Sarasota. Topics include health care, VA benefits, job assistance and more. Vets should bring their DD-214 and a photo I.D. or Veterans ID Card to the event. RSVP to attend or call 941-951-6643.
