Missing Charles Manson? Bradenton man is selling memorabilia for you to 'sleep with under your pillow'

Those looking to hold on to a piece of Charles Manson for the rest of their lives are in luck ... sort of.
Jason Freeman, the local, alleged grandson of the convicted cult leader, is selling funeral programs from Manson's service as memorabilia online. After a drawn-out legal battle, Freeman was granted Manson's remains from the Kern County coroner.
In interviews with numerous news outlets shortly after Manson passed away while serving his life sentence for orchestrating a string of murders in 1969, Freeman said there was a chance that he'd cremate his grandfather and bring the remains back to Bradenton. His actual plans were different, though.
The for-sale funeral pamphlets state that Manson was cremated and his ashes were spread "among the mountains" in Porterville, California on March 17. A few days later, Freeman posted an image of one of the programs on Facebook and announced that he would begin selling them for $100 each.
"(The pamphlets are) initialed by me and numbered so you have the original pamphlet, that will always be with you," Freeman wrote. "You can trade it, make copies, sell it or sleep with it under your pillow."
Freeman later announced that he would have a "special gift" for the first 100 folks to buy one. The gift turned out to be a 1-inch square of the shroud the coroner used to cover Manson's body after he passed.
"If you see the small square taped in, that is a piece of the sheet he was covered under. The ones who want to hold on to a little history, here you go. A gift from me to you."
Freeman could not be reached for comment but did share on Facebook that his decision to sell the funeral programs comes from his heart.
"It’s in my heart to share with those who share with me, it’s only right," Freeman said.
