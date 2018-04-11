FEMA has changed the way it accepts reimbursements. How will it affect Manatee's budget?

County and school leaders are coming to terms with a change in how they will submit and receive reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after a natural disaster.
During a joint workshop with Manatee County school board members and commissioners Wednesday, public safety and county finance officials said that FEMA has reinterpreted the rules for reimbursement.
Normally, counties and school districts would submit their separate requests to the federal agency. Schools sought refunds for costs associated with running a shelter, like staffing and supplies, said county public safety director Bob Smith.
Now, school districts will need to ask the county for reimbursement, who in turn will ask FEMA for repayment. County financial director Jan Brewer said the two entities now must have a mutual aid agreement.
"Nothing will be reimbursed without it," Brewer said.
School board chair Scott Hopes said that the state had held back from distributing funds related to Hurricane Matthew because FEMA saw counties were submitting two requests for funding, one from the county government and one from the school district. Manatee County schools superintendent Diana Greene said they haven't received payments in the past five years.
With the expectation that the homestead exemption will pass in November, for which Manatee County has set aside monies in preparation of that outcome, county commissioners were concerned that they would be receiving less income in the future.
But now that they will be expected to directly repay the school district, which can be done in a faster manner than the federal agency, commissioners were worried about what that meant for their budget.
"We can't spin straw into gold," Commissioner Benac said. "We're going to have to figure out how to pay for these things."
Emergency shelters were also a point of discussion Wednesday. Ron Ciranna, deputy superintendent of business services and operations for the school district, gave commissioners an update on the Statewide Emergency Shelter Plan and the district's new hurricane shelter manual.
The state's latest report that dictates what areas are in need of hurricane shelters said that Manatee County had a deficit of more than 8,300. Ciranna again stated that the 11 schools were not included in the report, which excluded 18,436 spots according to the school district. He noted, though, that their newest planned elementary school will have an additional 2,000 spaces, which will cost the school district an additional $3 million to $4 million.
Ciranna said the state emergency department hasn't "really gotten back to us." In an email to the Bradenton Herald, communications director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management Alberto Moscoso said "there has been no recent communications by the School District of Manatee County with the Division regarding the 2018 (Statewide Emergency Shelter Plan)."
The division noted that if there weren't schools included in the report, the school district should relay that message to the county, who in turn submits annual reports of the shelter inventory.
Ciranna said "we've learned a lot of things" when it comes to planning and shelters after Hurricane Irma. While he said some "thought they were coming to a Marriott."
"It's a life boat," he said of the shelters. "It's not a cruise ship."
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
