The night the lights went out on 43rd Street West in Bradenton. Thieves are to blame, cops say

It's happening all over the country and nearby cities are grappling with the issue as well, but it's the first time Bradenton has been hit by what is being called a sophisticated crime operation due to the rapid nature and boldness of the theft.
At some point Friday night, streetlights along 43rd Street West between Cortez Road and 47th Avenue West went dark because thieves broke into the underground utility boxes and quickly stripped out the copper wiring. Vice Mayor Gene Brown said he received calls from residents noting that the lights were out for the weekend.
"I went out there and it looked like there was some work being done so I called public works and found out no work was scheduled," Brown said.
Half of 43rd Street is in the county, but the city is responsible for all the lights so it will be the city taxpayers flipping the bill for the theft. Public Works Director Jim McClellan said he did not yet have a cost estimate for the stolen copper, the replacement and the work that was done to get the lights back on by Monday.
Depending on the gauge of copper used, 1,000 feet of copper can be up to about 50 pounds, netting about $2.50 a pound to scrap the material, but there is a black market for stolen copper that can earn thieves the price. According to Light Pole Systems Inc., copper thieves target light pole systems like Bradenton's with "underground vaults," which are commonly used.
"They are a central distribution center for wires where many long runs of large wire come together," the company's website states. "When a thief hits a ground vault, they get the most wire for the least effort."
McLellan inspected the site and found white paint at three of the light poles with the underground boxes. The paint spelled the word "locator" with a directional arrow, something McLellan said is typically used by utility crews when work is going to be done in the area. Since no work is scheduled, McLellan believes the thieves marked the areas they were going to hit ahead of time to easily find them at night.
Brown indicated there are enough security cameras in the area to potentially capture who committed the crime. Bradenton Assistant Police Chief Paul McWade said an incident like this one hasn't happened in Bradenton for some time. McWade said since nearby cities have had recent issues, he suspects the thieves are coming from other areas.
McWade also said the city has seen an uptick in burglaries as of late and reminds residents to lock their doors on both their homes and vehicles.
"They aren't just stealing people's stuff, they are taking personal information and opening up lines of credit," he said, advising that personal information in particular should not be left in vehicles.
