Rain get you down Tuesday? The worst is gone, forecast says

After a torrential downpour throughout most of the day Tuesday, the Bradenton area is looking forward to clear, sunny skies throughout most of the week.
Though the worst of the rain has gone, the downpour did contribute to power outages in Manatee County. According to Florida Power and Light, about 325 people were affected, and Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc. said about 23 people dealt with outages out east.
By Tuesday evening, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport had received 1.24 inches of rain, according to Bay News 9. But other areas, including downtown Bradenton and Anna Maria Island, received as much as 2-4 inches of rain.
The National Weather Service forecasts that Wednesday will see a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, but the rest of the day should be clear, with a high of 79.
The temperature will fall to 61 degrees Wednesday night, but Thursday's high jumps to 81, along with lots of sun. According to the NWS, Thursday night's low will be 65.
On Friday, the high is predicted to be 83 degrees, with a 71-degree low and mostly clear skies. The high continues to climb into the weekend, according to the NWS, which forecasts 85-degree day on Saturday.
However, the low on Saturday should be around 71, and a chance of rain returns Sunday. According to the NWS, Bradenton may see another round of showers and thunderstorms thanks to a 60 percent chance of rain, which continues into the night, with a low around 62 degrees.
