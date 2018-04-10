Manatee County gives Geraldson Community Farm the boot

Manatee County has broken ties with the company that ran Geraldson Community Farm, citing non-compliance with the terms of a lease that allowed them to rent the land they operated on for $10 a year.
Florida West Coast Resource Conservation & Development, Inc. first signed a 15-year lease with Manatee County in 2009, allowing the community supported agriculture project to run on the nearly 20-acre property off of 99th Street Northwest.
The farm would offer "subscription farming memberships" at $450 per share for weekly distributions of vegetables from November through May, according to the 2009 lease.
According to the county, FWCRCD has been the subject of issues surrounding lease terms since May 2017. In a letter to FWCRCD president Todd Underhill dated Feb. 24, Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker said the company did not comply with conditions like maintenance and operation of the community farm program. Without response, the lease was subject to termination 30 days later.
The option for commissioners to terminate the lease was included in Tuesday's consent agenda, which was unanimously approved save for a few pull-out items.
Underhill told the Bradenton Herald by phone Tuesday that he was "surprised" it was on the agenda without him being notified, saying he was still in conversations with the county.
"We're all working toward an amiable transition," he said.
When Hurricane Irma hit in September 2017, Underhill said he wasn't immediately aware of the affect that the aftermath would have on the farm. The process filing for federal assistance was arduous, and the damaged greenhouses prevented them from operating at full speed. At one point, they had to stop the sale of shares.
Looking for ways to fund the repairs, Underhill said FWCRCD is in the process of selling a piece of property they own in Parrish, which is leased to restauranteur Ed Chiles as Gamble Creek Farm.
He didn't know if the farm would continue elsewhere, nor did he immediately know how much the company needed to pay back the shareholders, but said the company was working to make sure they "get satisfied as soon as we're able to," Underhill said.
"After a decade of engaging ... we are looking forward to finding a way for us to transition out of there and allow for the same to continue so the community continues to be enriched," he said.
The parks department agrees with this vision for the property.
"We fully intend to continue a community farm and educational experience on the property at the farm with another non-profit tenant to be determined," Hunsicker wrote in an email to the Bradenton Herald.
