Several Bradenton roads closed due to flooding

Several roads in Bradenton are closed because of flooding Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, heavy rains have inundated streets from Manatee Avenue East to 13th Avenue East, between 21st Street East and 27th Street East.

The 1800 block of 19th Ave.nue East is flooding, as well as the area near Ballard Elementary at 18th Street West and Ninth Avenue West, according to the police department.

Police caution drivers to use alternative routes and to drive safely.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse