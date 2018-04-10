Boyd reminds leaders that the opioid 'fight' isn't over

The "gentleman" of Tallahassee said an official goodbye Tuesday as the representative for Florida's 71st House District to his county counterparts.
State Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, gave his final end of legislative session report to county commissioners, focusing on Manatee County wins and his proudest accomplishment. He cannot run for re-election this year because of term limits.
The legislator highlighted the success in allocating $750,000 to help rebuild the Anna Maria City Pier, $1 million for rebuilding the Desoto Boys & Girls Club and $600,000 to complete the Robinson Preserve expansion.
Another cause dear to Boyd's legislative focus was the opioid crisis.
"One of the things I'm very, very proud of that I got engaged in a couple years ago ... is (addressing) the opioid crisis," Boyd said.
Last legislative session, Boyd sponsored a bill that increased penalties for convicted opioid dealers.
"The traffickers and dealers, in my opinion, are the worst among us," Boyd said.
This year, Gov. Rick Scott in Bradenton signed into law HB 21, another Boyd-sponsored bill that places a three-day limit on many prescriptions for acute pain, requires expanded participation in the prescription drug monitoring program and provides resources for treatment and recovery.
"It takes two to tango in this, and then it takes the governor to agree," he said of the legislative process. This bill wasn't any different.
"(There was) some real strong negotiating at the end with my friends in the (Florida) Senate, because we were literally fighting the last day of session, probably 7:30, 8 o'clock at night, I was trying to get that across the finish line," he said.
Boyd said he was "very happy to be a part of that."
"I know that will make a difference. I know it will help our communities," he said.
"These dealers are making a ton of money and they're not going to go away. So we've got to continue to fight," he said. "Whatever level that means, we'll see."
After the report, one by one commissioners offered their gratitude to Boyd's service in representing Manatee County's interests. As of Tuesday afternoon, Democrat Tracy B. Pratt and Republican Will Robinson were in the running to fill his seat. Without naming any names, but addressing Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who is running for the House District 73 seat, Boyd had said, "It's a lot of work for those of you who are thinking about it."
Commissioner Robin DiSabatino said Boyd was "an example of a true statesman, not a politician."
Commissioner Charles Smith said, "I know Palmetto and your district is so proud of you."
"I hear the same thing from everybody," Baugh said. "Everyone says, 'You know Jim Boyd? He's the gentleman here in Tallahassee.'"
Commissioner Betsy Benac added, "Of course, he's a Palmetto boy. Of course he's a gentleman."
"You do it with such ease and such class," Baugh said. "I'm going to really miss you."
Also at Tuesday's meeting, commissioners:
▪ Terminated a lease agreement with Florida West Coast Resource Conservation and Development, Inc., which runs Geraldson Community Farm.
▪ Agreed to pay Longboat Key $5,000 a month for six months for law enforcement services needed at Greer Island, also known as Beer Can Island.
▪ Approved funds to buy five sandbagging machines to improve storm preparations ahead of hurricane season.
▪ Repealed an ordinance, also known as the "doggy dining ordinance," that allowed dogs in public foods establishments. Because of a technicality, the rule will be placed on the county's Land Development Code at a later date.
