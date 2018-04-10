Manatee County deputy accused of hitting dog in patrol vehicle
A Manatee County deputy is being accused of hitting a dog while driving her patrol vehicle and not stopping to check its well-being. A neighbor caught the moment the dog was struck on his security camera.
Shoppers fled Orlando’s Florida Mall on Sunday, April 8, after fireworks were set inside the building sparking fears of a shooting. Police confirmed that fireworks had been set off as a distraction during a jewelry store robbery.
Detectives are looking for the suspect who punched a man in the face twice with brass knuckles on March 31, 2018, at a Valrico residence in Hillsborough County. He fled in a small silver four-door car.
Sarasota County Marine Deputy Mike Watson, along with help from good Samaritans, rescued Rex, a 5-year-old German shepherd that went missing for eight days. This video captures their reunion a week later.
According to an arrest affidavit released Wednesday morning, Dakota Jibson, 23, of Bradenton, was the last person to be seen with 50-year-old Veronica Polite before her body was found burned in the woods near the 4600 block of 18th Street East.
The City of Asheville Police Department in North Carolina has released extended footage showing a police officer beating, tasering and choking a suspect during an arrest on August 25, 2017. Christopher Hickman, the officer in question, was charged
Sarasota Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who stole between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of jewelry and coins from Estate Coin and Jewelry Galleria on March 29th.