Bradenton wants to strike better balance between historical preservation and progress

The historic Covington House in the 600 block of 11th Avenue West was targeted for demolition last summer. After one final approval on Wednesday, it will disappear from history very soon.
The struggle between progress and historic preservation is not new to communities and the city of Bradenton has had a system in place since the early 1980s to ensure all is done to properly designate historical structures, allow time for historic preservation efforts and if nothing else, salvage as much history from a structure as possible.
The Covington House spent years in this process and efforts were made to try and preserve it. In the case of the Covington House, however, it is no longer saveable and salvage efforts have been underway to preserve as much of its history as possible though the house itself will soon be gone.
The Architectural Review Board was established in 1982 and all homes believed to have historical elements are reviewed before a demolition permit can be issued to an owner. Four structures have slipped through the process and were inappropriately demolished.
The city wants to strike a balance between preserving history and making room for progress. City Planner Annie Barnes, a Certificate of Appropriateness, which allows a demolition to proceed, is required for any dwelling with historical significance but only if they are within city's historical districts.
"However, staff has the discretion whether or not to require a COA for historic structures located outside of a locally designated historic district," Barnes said.
"In my professional opinion we have one of the weakest historical preservation ordinances in the state," Barnes said.
Barnes has been digging into the city's historical elements with the intent to strengthen the city's policies to ensure history is not lost without reason and effort.
However, the balance is to achieve that goal without over regulating and making it costly to homeowners who want to renovate older homes. That raises the question of what is history compared to just being old.
"It's not as simple as a 50-year-rule," Hartley said. "You have to look at the historic integrity, what is left of it, what is the design, the location, workmanship and historic context from a state, local or national perspective. Whether the person is historic, of the site has a historical significance, the characteristics, period of construction or archeological materials that might yield information important to history."
In the case of the Covington House, it was hand-built in 1911, a highly skilled African American carpenter whose skills were widely sought.
Manatee County Historical Resources Director Cathy Slusser said the loss is, "very sad," when it was slated for destruction last summer. Slusser said there is never an excuse for a loss of history, but acknowledged Bradenton gave it every chance to survive. Efforts began as early as 2007 and the Bradenton Front Porch Revitalization Council Inc., was established in an attempt to raise preservation funds to restore the house and turn it into a museum and coffee shop.
The Great Recession hit and finding dollars for preservation became difficult at best. By renewed efforts began in 2014, the house was simply too far gone with an oak tree growing up the middle of it, walls buckling and time doing its structural worse. Bradenton Front Porch Community has since dissolved.
Hartley said last year that the house had become too unsafe and vagrants were getting into the building.
It was a recipe for disaster, she said, noting, "Someone is going to get hurt or killed."
Residents surrounding the house said they appreciated the history, but it was time to let go.
"It's going to fall down anyway," said Leonard Williams, who has lived next door for 50 years. Williams said history is one thing, but an eyesore is another. "It's time to get rid of it to make the community look better."
The city essentially has three historic districts with about six historic communities in their midst. Point Pleasant, downtown Bradenton, Wares Creek, Old Manatee Village, Fogartyville and Braden Castle make up the bulk of the neighborhoods.
Of about 135 potentially historical structures listed on the state's master file in Bradenton, only a handful are on the National Register of Historic Places, a vital designation to ensure its long-term survival. They include the Harriet B. Richardson House at 1603 First Ave. W. in Point Pleasant, the Carnegie Library at 404 15th St. W., the original and second Manatee County courthouses, as well as Braden Castle, the fort-like house of Joseph Braden used by early settlers and soldiers to fend off Seminole raids.
In 2015, the Curry Houses Historic District on Fourth Avenue West was listed after Reflections of Manatee, a nonprofit historic preservation group, completed restorations to three homes.
The debate of what is history and what is old has transferred to the city council.. Ward 1 Councilman Gene Gallo supports historic preservation, but says the city's process costs homeowners looking to restore older homes or do a tear down to build something new too much time and money.
"We should be strengthening our historical preservation laws instead of weakening them," said Ward 4 Councilman Bemis Smith.
