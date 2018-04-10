Manatee deputy under investigation after she hit dog with her cruiser. Witness says it was a hit and run

A Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of hitting a dog while driving her patrol vehicle in Hardee County Sunday. Despite what the deputy told investigators, a witness said the deputy did not stop.
Corinna Driggers said her family's dog, a 7-month old black mouth cur named Cash, was outside Sunday evening wearing a shock collar just before he was hit in the road. The collar usually keeps the pup safely in the yard.
"But it must have been malfunctioning because he was able to leave the yard," Driggers said.
TJ Kontizer's security camera caught the moment Cash was hit on video and says his biggest concern was he never saw the deputy stop to check on the animal.
"The deputy never braked, never stopped or turned around," Kontizer said.
However, the deputy told investigators she did stop and tried to find the dog's owner, according to a Hardee County Sheriff's Office report.
No charges have been filed in the case.
Manatee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Dave Bristow said Tuesday internal affairs investigators are aware of the incident involving the deputy and are looking into it.
"There's an investigation being conducted by professional standards," he said.
Driggers said she is glad the sheriff's office is looking into the incident, even if nothing comes out of the investigation.
Kontizer lives down the street from Cash's owners but the dog was in his driveway in the 2400 block of County Road 664 in Bowling Green on Sunday evening just before he was struck.
Kontizer posted a clip of the video captured on his security camera to Facebook Sunday. As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the post containing the approximately 28-second clip had taken off on social media, with more than 900 shares, more than 200 reactions and several comments.
A report of the incident was filed with the Hardee County Sheriff's Office around 5:47 p.m. Sunday.
In the report, a man who was at Kontizer's home at the time told Hardee County deputies he was outside when he saw a patrol vehicle hit a dog on County Road 664 in front of the house. The vehicle, he reported, did not stop. He told officials it had been raining when the incident occurred.
The man said he "just wanted to know why the officer didn't stop and check on the well-being of the dog," according to the report.
An investigation by the Hardee County Sheriff's Office determined that the deputy involved in the incident was a Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy, and the report does not identify the deputy by her full name. Bristow declined to disclose the identity of the deputy.
The Manatee County deputy admitted to Hardee investigators she did hit the dog and said she pulled over to check on it and look for damage to her patrol vehicle, according to the report.
The deputy also said the dog ran into woods nearby, but she was not able to find it. She went to a nearby home but was not able to find the owner of the dog. She left and notified her supervisor of the incident, according to the Hardee County report.
Bristow confirmed the deputy did inform her supervisor and said he was told there was no damage to the patrol vehicle.
Driggers said her home is about a quarter-mile down the road from Kontizer's but she was not contacted by the deputy at the time. Driggers is now working with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office as they continue their investigation.
Cash, who ran into the nearby orange groves, disappeared for a little over a day. Driggers, her fiance Wade Hodge, and Kontizer looked for the dog for hours to no avail.
"The fact that he took off in the groves kind of kept us hopeful he was OK," Driggers said.
It wasn't until Monday night that Driggers saw Cash had returned to their backyard.
"He seems to be fine other than a nasty gash on his back leg." Driggers said. "He's a little slow and kind of timid acting."
Driggers was working to make him a vet appointment to check for internal injuries Tuesday.
"We're so grateful they had security footage," Driggers said, referring to Kontizer. "Or we probably would have never known what happened to (Cash)."
