Manatee teen makes it to next round in Jeopardy! college championship

Lakewood Ranch native and University of Central Florida sophomore Hannah Sage will move on to the next round of the annual Jeopardy! College Championship Tournament.
Sage, 19, faced Stanford University student Josie Bianchi and Rochester Institute of Technology's Sheldon Lewis II in the episode that aired Monday night. She ended quarterfinal night with $17,000.
A total of 15 students will compete in this year's tournament that runs from April 9-20 on WTVT Channel 10. The grand prize is $100,000.
A mathematics major and National Merit Scholar, Sage previously had said that she credits her teachers at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School in Bradenton for preparing her.
She had said she watched Jeopardy! since she was little and "it has always been a dream of mine."
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments