Off-duty Sarasota officer accidentally shoots self, police say

A 25-year-old off-duty Sarasota police officer was hospitalized after accidentally shooting themselves, police say.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, a shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Morgan Family Community Center, located at 6207 W. Price Blvd.
The North Port Police Department informed Sarasota police that the officer, who was not in uniform, was injured in an apparent accidental, self-inflicted shooting.
The officer was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Sarasota police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said the department will conduct a review of the incident "to ensure all policies and procedures were followed."
It was not immediately known if the gun was personally owned or if it was their duty weapon.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments