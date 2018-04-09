Grab your umbrella: Tuesday could see some showers

A high chance of rain could dampen your Tuesday.
The work day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will likely be filled with a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Showers with a possible thunderstorm are expected in the morning and evening. An inch-and-a-half of new rainfall is also predicted.
Winds between 9 and 17 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph, are also in the forecast. The high is pegged to reach 82 degrees and the low could dip to 63 degrees.
Tuesday is the only day the rest of this week that should be rainy; Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with sunny skies through Saturday. A front this weekend will bring a 70 percent chance of rain Sunday and slightly cooler temperatures Monday.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
