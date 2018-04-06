This Manatee sheriff's deputy forgot to mention taking a suspect to the hospital before jail. He's now been suspended.

A Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy has been suspended after failing to notify deputies at the jail that he had taken a suspect to a hospital before taking her to jail. The jail only learned of it after the inmate had to be rushed back to the hospital.
The internal affairs investigation, which was concluded on Feb. 15, sustained the allegations of neglect of duty for failing to be familiar with or failing to adhere to general orders and endangering others through neglect. A third allegation for conduct unbecoming a deputy was not sustained, because the investigation concluded VanEckelen had not willfully neglected to tell the jail.
"This investigation discovered no willful neglect of duty in the omission of the hospital visit in his report, nor in keeping that information from deputies at (intake and release.)"
VanEckelen, who began working for the sheriff's office in October 2016, did not fight the proposed discipline, and he was suspended seven days without pay. He was permitted to take half of the time out of his accrued paid vacation time.
On Jan. 20, VanEckelen had arrested a Tuscon, Arizona, woman, Lauren Arthur, on charges of a battery, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arthur had been drinking and hanging out with another woman when an argument became physical, according the arrest report VanEckelen wrote.
Before taking Arthur to jail, VanEckelen took her to Manatee Memorial Hospital to try and determine her alcohol level, but she refused to consent to a blood drawl, according to the internal affairs investigation report. Because Arthur had sustained head inquiries during the fight, the hospital wanted to give her a CT scan, but she refused that as well.
"VanEckelen signed Arthur's release forms, and drove her to the MCSO Central Jail. However, he did not secure a copy of the required medical paperwork, nor did he inform the intake and release deputies of either his stop at MMH for her level of intoxication, or their recommendation for a CT scan," the internal affairs report states.
Since deputies at the jail were unaware of the trip to the hospital or recommendation for a CT scan there, Arthur was placed in the jail's general population instead of the medical unit. Later that day, Arthur suffered a medical episode at the jail and was rushed back to the hospital.
The professional standards investigator concluded that VanEckelen had not been willfully neglectful, however.
"His decision to withhold this information resides in the fact of why he initially transported Arthur to the ER, to gain information concerning her level of intoxication," the report added. "Her refusal to have blood drawn, or to have a CT scan, provided no additional information he found pertinent to his case, and, therefore , omitted the hospital stop altogether. He further failed to pass along the information at Arthur's intake out of an 'overnight' based on the same determination."
