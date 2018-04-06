A girl says she was punished for not wearing a bra, a dog with a bucket list and mothers overcoming addition find a 'safe space' in week's top stories

Here are some of the top stories for the week of March 31 to April 6, 2018, from the Bradenton Herald.
Dressing to distract?
A Bradenton student said she was asked to cover her nipples with bandages this week after they became a distraction for other students at Braden River High School.
Lizzy Martinez, 17, decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt on Monday, and school officials felt she became a target of her classmates' stares.
But Martinez says the humiliation began when School Dean Violeta Velazquez called her into the office. Martinez felt like she was being bullied by fellow students, but Velazquez said there was a distraction that needed to be addressed.
Read more here: After she went to class without a bra, school tells Bradenton girl to cover up her nipples
Banjo the dog needs help finishing his bucket list
Banjo is checking off his dog-year one fun item at a time, but he needs the community’s help to do it.
Banjo is a 9-year-old large-breed dog who has spent the past few years in and out of Bishop Animal Shelter, SPCA of Manatee County. He has a few health problems, such as issues with his hips and a heart murmur. But recently, shelter staff got a disheartening diagnosis, his foster mom and shelter kennel manager Maggie White-Domain said.
After noticing a lump on his neck, testing showed that Banjo had skin cancer. Unfortunately, it didn’t look like he had much time, since the cancer had spread.
Read more here: Want to help a local dog with a terminal diagnosis complete his doggy bucket list? Here’s how
A 'safe space' for mothers recovering from addiction
A soon-to-be mother recovering from addition turned to a new kind of support group in Sarasota for pregnant recovering women, one that offers something anonymous addict groups don’t: the security of sharing struggles and successes of recovery in the same breath as thoughts on pregnancy, motherhood and relationships.
Although Cassie Steidtmann attended just one of the meetings before her daughter, Zilah, came into her life, she wishes there were more like it.
“I think there needs to be more support in the community for pregnant women who are addicted,” she said.
From 2015 to 2016, newborns in Florida diagnosed with NAS nearly doubled, jumping from 2,487 to 4,215. It’s a sign that drug use during pregnancy isn’t slowing.
Read more here: Pregnant women recovering from drug addiction have a safe space to talk in Sarasota
A baseball player's dream come true
Hitting a baseball often is considered one of the hardest things to do in sports, and Aaron McDaniel was struggling at the plate after his family moved to Bradenton when he was a high school freshman in 2014.
Maybe it was the better competition in Florida compared to his native Colorado.
Maybe baseball just wasn’t the right sport for him.
It was neither.
McDaniel didn’t have depth perception in his left eye, which is the dominant — or lead — eye when batting right-handed, an eye doctor had told him. Now, he's earned a scholarship to play in college.
“I’m just crazy blessed to have that opportunity,” McDaniel said. “Because I was skeptical at first. ... It was always my dream to get to the next level.”
Read more here: This Bradenton baseball player turns blind eye toward disability, earns college scholarship
Handle with Care
Detention may be the wrong option for a student who acts out in class, and sometimes a stomach ache is more than just a stomach ache.
That’s why Manatee County put its Handle With Care program into action on Monday. As part of the initiative, law enforcement officers will notify the school system when a child experiences something traumatic, such as domestic violence or drug use, allowing schools to better understand their students’ behavior.
Drug Free Manatee has partnered with local law enforcement agencies, the School District of Manatee County, the Safe Children Coalition and the Department of Children and Families to start a local version of the West Virginia-based program Handle With Care.
Read more here: New ‘Handle With Care’ system alerts Manatee schools to kids in possible trouble
Comments