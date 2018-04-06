Veterans helping veterans learn what they earned in combat overseas

His name is John Murray. To friends, he's known as "Doc." To some of his fellow veterans, he was the "crash test dummy of PTSD," or post-traumatic stress disorder.
Although he spent "one unforgettable year in Vietnam" as a line medic, the Vietnam War took a toll on him. He had been classified as 1AO, meaning he was a "selective conscientious objector," but volunteered to be a medic. Yet when back on U.S. soil, he went from "being with a band of brothers and then suddenly being totally isolated and unemployed as a medic."
Murray just received his first disability check, a limited disability claim for hearing issues, but other claims he had filed were denied for a lack of documentation.
He and four other veterans on Friday attended the first of four county seminars to learn more about how to fully benefit from what they earned during their service.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. over the next three Fridays, Manatee County Veterans Services is hosting a seminar series on the third floor of the Manatee County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W. Topics will include veteran pension, burial and survivor benefits and an open forum to talk about education benefits, home loans and a recap of the month's discussions.
Since April is National County Government Month, veteran services officer Lee Washington said they want to hold these free talks to share information that veterans might not be aware of.
"Really we're trying to figure out other ways to engage the community and just educate them on the things veterans may have earned on active duty," said Washington, a Marine Corps veteran.
The first seminar discussed Veteran Affairs Healthcare and disability claims, a keen interest to Murray. Only two of the five veterans at the seminar were already using VA Healthcare.
Recipients of the Purple Heart, which is an award for any U.S. Armed Forces member who was wounded or killed in combat, will also be honored this month.
Commissioners will consider designating Manatee County as the 25th county in Florida to become a Purple Heart County.
On April 18, the county will hold a special ceremony to dedicate the first of 53 parking spots near the entrances of some county-owned buildings specially for Purple Heart recipients. The Wounded Warriors Family Support program contributed $2,200 toward the signs, and the remaining cost will fall on the Manatee County Property Management Department.
The names, photos and branches of service of Manatee County's Purple Heart recipients will also be displayed on MCAT buses.
"That's just another way of making sure it stays out front every single day versus doing a proclamation once a year," Washington said.
While he attended the seminar to learn more about filing disability claims, Murray said he doesn't care about what percentage he receives in aid from Veterans Affairs.
"It's just to validate that this happened. I was there, and I'm really a veteran of ... PTSD," Murray said.
To learn more about what Manatee County Veterans Services offers, call 941-749-3030 or email vets@mymanatee.org.
Comments