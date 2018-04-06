This fowl has run afoul of Palmetto and will be banned from city limits

The city of Palmetto is a bird sanctuary but not all species are being welcomed as birds of a feather that will be able to flock together.
An alleged nuisance rooster has sparked enough complaints for the city to revisit its 1975 bird sanctuary ordinance. The good news for another species is the language in the old ordinance that targeted starlings as a potential nuisance is being eliminated.
The starling family includes ravens and crows, "But the provision is out of date and confusing at best," Development Services Director Karla Owens said.
Roosters are not so lucky, however, and neighbors crowing about the noise are prompting the city into action.
The current code allows for unconditional harboring of any type of fowl with some stipulations as far as distance from neighbors, which is getting harder to do as the city becomes more urbanized.
Owens said the ordinance needs to be updated based on "several people complaining of loud noises and/or smells emanating from the properties where chickens and/or roosters are being kept."
Hens aren't necessarily out of the deep fryer but at least they have a wing and a prayer.
The city isn't looking to ban them, but will consider setting a maximum number. The proverbial bird in the hand is worth two in the bush bottom line for the city is to have an ordinance in place to enforce action to ensure noises and smells are reduced.
Currently there are no enforcement measures in place.
Billy Hamlin was the owner of the rooster that had drawn the majority of complaints. He has since "surrendered" the rooster to Palmetto High School's agricultural department.
"It wasn't like I was keeping roosters," Hamlin said. "I had bought a female who turned out to be pregnant and she had a rooster. It's not a game bird or fighting bird, it's a silkie, more like a show bird. He was really beautiful."
Hamlin said he went to the city about 10 months ago when the rooster was born and was told that all he had to do was ensure the rooster was contained to his property, which he says he did. But as the rooster got older, and his crowing got louder, things changed.
"I've lived in this neighborhood since 2005 and we live in an area where exotic birds are all over the place making all kinds of noises, but no one seems to care about that or the stray cats that are all over the place," he said. "We've had a bunch of uppity new retirees move into the neighborhood and they have nothing better to do than complain."
Hamlin said he was unaware that the city was moving toward the ban, but that he had enough of police officers visiting his house about the complaints so he agreed to give the bird to the high school.
"I started trying to give him away, but didn't want him to end up as soup, so I gave him to the high school and they've been great," Hamlin said. "What was funny is the police gave me an escort the day I brought the rooster to the school. I was starting to feel like some kind of criminal kingpin."
Hamlin still has two females and like many who are joining in the popular organic food movement, he said his children loved taking care of the birds and collecting the eggs.
"I'm disappointed the city is taking it this far," Hamlin said. "I'd say to them please stop this ordinance. If you do one on roosters, what's next? If they want to do an ordinance, do one on nasty neighbors and try to get them out."
The city is acknowledging the growing popularity of raising hens for organic eggs and wants to support the healthy choice lifestyle of others, but also wants to protect neighbors from unwanted noise and potentially foul odors.
Once the ordinance is approved, roosters will be banned and existing roosters will be given 90 days for their owners to find them a new home outside of city limits. Roosters are allowed in unincorporated areas of Manatee County.
The city is debating the number of hens that will be allowed and the new ordinance is expected to address locations of coops and the owners' responsibilities of maintaining a sanitary environment, as well as ensuring they are contained to the property.
Hens do not need a rooster to lay eggs and existing coops are likely to be grandfathered in, as long as there have been no complaints from neighbors regarding odors. Owens said the location is less important because, regardless, "If there is an odor, there is a violation."
Clarifications to the ordinance are expected at the city's April 16 meeting.
