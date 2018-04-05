Woman in critical condition after piece of metal smashes through windshield on I-275

A woman is in critical condition after a large piece of metal came flying through the windshield of a car she was riding in Wednesday morning on Interstate 275.
The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-275 in the right center lane approaching the hump of the Howard Franklin Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Glenn Musto, 62, and his passenger, Margaret Musto, 65, were heading north on the highway around 11:15 a.m. in a Lexus RX300 as they approached the hump of the bridge, the FHP reports. The couple was traveling behind a red sedan.
The sedan then ran over a piece of metal on the highway, which was approximately 19 inches long. The impact caused the object to fly into the air, hit the Lexus' hood and smash through the windshield, striking Margaret in the passenger seat.
Glenn was able to take control of the car and stop along the shoulder, troopers said.
Margaret was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
It is not known where the piece of metal came from. Troopers are investigating.
