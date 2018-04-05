A 30-year veteran Manatee sheriff's deputy was providing escorts for a Mosaic subcontractor off the books. He's now retired.

A 30-year-veteran Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy was providing escorts to a construction company subcontracted by Mosaic Mine in his issued vehicle and in uniform on his day off but getting paid off the books, according to an internal affairs investigation.
Instead of facing possible termination, Deputy Michael Ference opted for retirement.
Ferrence announced his decision to retire, effective immediately, in a letter dated Feb. 22 and addressed to Sheriff Rick Wells.
"I enjoyed my employment with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, and I thank you for this opportunity to serve under you," Ference stated in the letter.
The internal affairs investigation into the allegations got underway on Feb. 12 after Ference's supervisor, Sgt. Rob Hendrickson, reported that the deputy had signed on duty and was providing a law enforcement escort to the Professional Standards Section at the sheriff's office. Ference was not scheduled to work that day, nor was he scheduled to work any off-duty details.
By the time Ference announced his retirement on Feb. 22, the internal affairs investigation had sustained two violations against him for neglect of duty and conduct unbecoming a deputy. Ference was facing discipline anywhere from five days suspension up to termination, according to the internal affairs report.
On the morning of Feb. 12, Ference signed on duty using his department issued radio number, according to the report. A lieutenant was sent to respond to Ference's location and spotted the deputy in his sheriff's office marked pick-up truck, parked off of State Road 62 near Moody Construction and speaking to a group of men. The lieutenant called Ference and asked why he was in his sheriff's office vehicle and Ference told her that he was providing a law enforcement escort for Mosaic Mine. When asked if he was being compensated, Ference claimed he wasn't paid.
Law enforcement often provides escorts for construction companies when they move large equipment that are wide loads for roads. The sheriff's office, however, has an off-duty employment coordinator who confirmed that Ference was not scheduled to work any details for Mosaic.
Mosaic Mine's security supervisor, Hamp Plowden, revealed that Ference had agreed to work details providing escorts for their subcontractor Central Constructor on Sept. 16, Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Dec. 1 and Jan. 5, Professional Standards Sgt. Matthew C. Bates noted in the report. For the escorts on Sept. 16, Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and Dec. 1, Ference was paid $100 each time. Th escort on Jan. 5 had been canceled at last minute, Central Cunstruction Office Manager Terri Gould confirmed.
"Ference did not take the scheduled payment on Feb. 12, and left the detail after Lt. McIver confronted him about why he was signed on-duty and in his MCSO patrol vehicle," Bates wrote.
According to the report, Ference admitted during his internal affairs interview to being in uniform and in his sheriff's office issued vehicle providing a law enforcement escort when he was confronted on Feb. 12.
In Ference's last performance evaluation in December, Hendrickson noted that Ference did not always keep him updated "on his status or what he has scheduled," regarding the deputy's communication.
"At times, I have to ask Deputy Ference as to what he is working on," Hendrickson wrote.
