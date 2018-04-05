A sunny, but inedible, crop could be coming to a farm near you

A new crop could soon be cultivated in Manatee County: solar power.
Ecoplexus, Inc., an international solar developer and owner with offices from San Francisco to Tokyo, wants to expand the list of land types in Manatee County on which solar facilities can be built.
Manatee County commissioners unanimously supported the Comprehensive Plan text amendment Thursday, transmitting it to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for review. The proposal will come back before commissioners at a later date.
"Solar, as you've heard, has really taken off in the last few years," said Josh Philpott, senior planner with Stantec Consulting Services. "We see power becoming more localized, and also more focused on energy efficiency."
As it stands, alternative energy facilities such as solar are placed into the same category as coal, oil and gas power stations. These must be located in a "Public/Semi-Public 1" future land use category, which Philpott said is "not the most appropriate" for agricultural areas. Ecoplexus is interested in building solar facilities on land zoned as agriculture or industrial.
"(Ecoplexus) just happen to be someone who wanted to try to fix our current system of how you get solar power," said Margaret Tusing, principal planner with Manatee County. "If in some point in time the solar field goes away because there's different technology — who knows what could happen 30, 40 years from now — your property is still designated that and it can't go back to a different use without a comprehensive plan amendment."
Philpott said the amendment could facilitate the transition of a solar farm back to farm land after it finishes generating energy and selling that energy back to a utility like Florida Power & Light.
Some commissioners expressed concern that there may be no directives on how many trees can be cleared for such a project, or if a solar farm on agricultural land could get special tax exemption because of the zoning.
This amendment would be "setting the framework," Tusing said, for developing more solar farms, not just by Ecoplexus. A forthcoming amendment to the Land Development Code would set these details.
Tusing added that another consideration of this text amendment was to promote the use of renewable energy sources and cut back reliance on coal, oil and natural gas for power.
"I mean, we are the Sunshine State so now we're starting to utilize it to generate power," she said.
When asked if Ecoplexus would build a solar farm in Manatee County, the company's director of permitting Pete Parkinson said, "I sure hope so."
"It's still farming. It's just farming radiant energy instead of crops," Philpott said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments