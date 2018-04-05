Residents in Parrish, Myakka City may see smoke next month. It may be nothing to worry about

More than 500 acres of Manatee County land is being eyed for prescribed burns this spring in hopes of reducing the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is planning prescribed burns at Edward W. Chance Reserve's Gilley Creek Tract and Flatford Swamp Preserve in May.
Prescribed burns are frequently used to reduce the risk of wildfires by reducing overgrown plants, and maintaining the condition of a wildlife habitat or public access to an area.
Overall, the district hopes to burn approximately 574 acres of land between the two areas in "small, manageable units."
The Gilley Creek property, southeast of Parrish between State Road 62 and State Road 64 east of County Road 675, and the Flatford Swamp Preserve, north of Myakka City on Wauchula Myakka Road south of State Road 64, were selected based on a burn frequency, said Susanna Martinez Tarokh, a public information officer for the Southwest Florida Water Management District in an email to the Bradenton Herald. Since the areas were identified by the district as mostly comprised of flatland habitat, land managers try to burn once every three years, ideally.
The burns likely won't being until the end of May, Tarokh said, and the exact dates will not be known until just a few days ahead of the burn. That is partially due to making sure there is enough staff, equipment and machinery on site to manage the fires, but the timing of the burn will mostly depend on weather conditions.
"The weather conditions are important, so we can try to have the least amount of smoke impact on the adjacent lands," Tarokh said.
Before the prescribed burns can take place, the district needs authorization from the Florida Forest Service and that requires good weather conditions.
Patrick Mahoney, public information officer for the Myakka River District of the Florida Forest Service, said because conditions can change minute by minute, so can authorizations.
In addition, prescribed burns work like prescriptions from a doctor, Mahoney said. They have to be done within certain perimeters, much like patients need to take medicine the way doctors tell them to do. If the environmental conditions such as humidity and wind the day of the burn are not within the prescription for the burn, it won't be authorized.
"Those restrictions are looked at constantly and if the conditions are right, we'll let them go but if we continue the way we are, I don't see it happening," Mahoney said.
"I doubt, depending on the rain, very seriously that they're going to be doing anything in May," Mahoney said.
There is some rain predicted this weekend for Manatee County — about a 40 percent chance Saturday that decreases throughout the weekend, per the National Weather Service — but it may not be enough to make much of an impact. As of Thursday, Manatee County had a high fire danger index, with a Keetch-Byram Drought Index mean of 470, according to the Florida Forest Service. The KBDI scale is an estimated measurement from zero to 800 of the dryness of soil and duff layers.
Currently, there are no burn bans or restrictions in effect in Manatee County from local government or the Florida Forest Service. Sarasota County officials, however, issued a recreational burn ban Wednesday, banning all recreational fires except those used for cooking.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District conducts prescribed burns on approximately 30,000 acres a year, according to a news release.
