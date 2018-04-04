Sarasota officials issue recreational burn ban as dry weather continues

A recreational burn ban has been issued in Sarasota County due to dry weather conditions, county officials announced Wednesday
The National Weather Service three-day history shows no precipitation at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport since April 1. Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologists reported Tuesday that the airport has seen just 5.39 inches of rainfall this year, about four inches less than normal for this time of year.
No rain is predicted in the NWS forecast for Sarasota until Saturday, when meteorologists call for a 40 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m., though the day is expected to be mostly sunny. The area gets more chances at seeing rainfall through the weekend and into early next week, with 40 to 20 percent chance of showers through Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, the Observed Fire Danger Index for Sarasota County were high, according to the Florida Forest Service. The index estimates the potential for a fire to start and require suppression.
The county was a 522 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index scale Tuesday. The scale, which ranges from zero to 800, estimates the dryness of the soil and duff layers.
There have been 1,189 wildfires in Florida since the first of the year which have burned 78,921 acres as of April 1, according to the FFS.
Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier will address the media at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The KBDI drought scale index measures Manatee County at 464 while the Fire Danger Index showed Manatee at a moderate risk as of Tuesday.
Manatee County public safety officials have no plans, as of Wednesday morning, to declare a recreational burn ban for the county, said county spokesman Nick Azzara. However, he added, county officials are speaking regularly with the Florida Forestry Division.
