Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a truck and a motorcycle that happened Tuesday evening on U.S. 41 near 69th Avenue West.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a truck and a motorcycle that happened Tuesday evening on U.S. 41 near 69th Avenue West. Marc Masferrer mmasferrer@bradenton.com
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a truck and a motorcycle that happened Tuesday evening on U.S. 41 near 69th Avenue West. Marc Masferrer mmasferrer@bradenton.com

Local

SUV driver was making a U-turn on U.S. 41. Motorcyclist couldn't avoid a crash, troopers say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

April 04, 2018 06:47 AM

Bradenton

A crash on U.S. 41 near 69th Avenue West claimed the life of a Florida man Tuesday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 54-year-old Ohio man was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche north on U.S. 41 in the left turn lane around 6:37 p.m., attempting a U-turn when the truck entered the path of a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by 26-year-old Sean Kunkle of Hudson, according to a crash report.

Kunkle tried to stop and steer to avoid a crash but collided with the right side of the truck, according to FHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche, who did not ensure all oncoming traffic was clear before making the turn, according to FHP.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

After Irma, Manatee County practices emergency response in the field for the first time in a decade

More Videos

North Carolina police release extended footage of 2017 police beating

View More Video