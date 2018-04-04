SUV driver was making a U-turn on U.S. 41. Motorcyclist couldn't avoid a crash, troopers say

A crash on U.S. 41 near 69th Avenue West claimed the life of a Florida man Tuesday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A 54-year-old Ohio man was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche north on U.S. 41 in the left turn lane around 6:37 p.m., attempting a U-turn when the truck entered the path of a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by 26-year-old Sean Kunkle of Hudson, according to a crash report.
Kunkle tried to stop and steer to avoid a crash but collided with the right side of the truck, according to FHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charges are pending against the driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche, who did not ensure all oncoming traffic was clear before making the turn, according to FHP.
Comments