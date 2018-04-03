Local

House fire forces Bradenton family to evacuate home

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

April 03, 2018 05:06 PM

BRADENTON

A Bradenton family had to evacuate their home Monday night after their laundry room caught fire and the ceiling space was damaged.

According to East Manatee Fire Rescue, the fire started after 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of 65th Street NE.

The blaze, firefighters said, started in the laundry room and extended into the attic. It took about 10 minutes to put out.

Six adults, two children and three pets managed to escape the fire unharmed, firefighters said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Red Cross is providing the family with temporary shelter, fire officials said.

  Comments  

Videos

After Irma, Manatee County practices emergency response in the field for the first time in a decade

More Videos

North Carolina police release extended footage of 2017 police beating

View More Video