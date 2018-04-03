House fire forces Bradenton family to evacuate home

A Bradenton family had to evacuate their home Monday night after their laundry room caught fire and the ceiling space was damaged.
According to East Manatee Fire Rescue, the fire started after 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of 65th Street NE.
The blaze, firefighters said, started in the laundry room and extended into the attic. It took about 10 minutes to put out.
Six adults, two children and three pets managed to escape the fire unharmed, firefighters said.
The Red Cross is providing the family with temporary shelter, fire officials said.
