Woman dies in Sarasota crash, troopers say

An Arcadia woman is dead after her vehicle went off the road and overturned in Sarasota County late Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Trace L. Harmon, 45, was driving a 2018 Lexus RX 350 east on State Road 72 just east of Turpentine Still Road around 11:51 p.m. when her vehicle went onto the south shoulder for unknown reasons, according to FHP.
The vehicle struck a culvert and overturned multiple times before stopping upside down in an open field.
Harmon was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS officials, according to FHP.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
