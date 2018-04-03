Local

Woman dies in Sarasota crash, troopers say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

April 03, 2018 08:58 AM

An Arcadia woman is dead after her vehicle went off the road and overturned in Sarasota County late Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Trace L. Harmon, 45, was driving a 2018 Lexus RX 350 east on State Road 72 just east of Turpentine Still Road around 11:51 p.m. when her vehicle went onto the south shoulder for unknown reasons, according to FHP.

The vehicle struck a culvert and overturned multiple times before stopping upside down in an open field.

Harmon was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS officials, according to FHP.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  