Bradenton singer’s fate decided on ‘American Idol’

Mylon Shamble wowed judges in her “American Idol” audition with her rendition of “Stand By Me,” even after judge Katy Perry questioned if the song would show the extent of her voice.
This past week the 25-year-old Bradenton singer competed against other Hollywood-bound contestants during “Hollywood Week.”
Unfortunately, Shamble was not among those chosen to move on.
In a post on her Instagram account Monday, Shamble said that while some doors close, others open.
“This was my view leaving Hollywood week,” Shamble wrote in the post. “... didn’t make it work there but there are some new endeavors cooking up! Thanks for all the love and I hope to keep everyone entertained on the rest of my journey.”
Shamble graduated from Florida Atlantic University and said she started her singing career in college. Besides singing, she also works as a bartender at Modern Gents, a barbershop in the Bradenton area that offers craft beer during hair cuts.
In November 2016, Shamble released her latest song, according to her LinkedIn profile. The song is called “HellaGood.” You can listen to it via her SoundCloud account.
Shamble was a standout basketball player at Lakewood Ranch High School, where she graduated in 2011 after averaging 12.2 points per game in her senior season.
