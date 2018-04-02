Man pulled from ocean after trying to save children in near-drowning off Florida beach

A man trying to save his children, who were in distress in the ocean off the coast of Jupiter, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon.
Crews responded around 2 p.m. to the 2000 block of State Road A1A in Jupiter after receiving reports of multiple swimmers in distress, according to the Palm Beach Post.
A witness told CBS 12 that she and a group of people helped pull the man to shore where rescuers took him away on a stretcher.
The man’s family told the witness they were visiting from Ohio and that he likely saved his daughter’s life after they all got caught up in a rip current. She also told the outlet that the surf was so strong she and other rescuers nearly went under themselves.
The man is in critical condition, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
No other details were immediately available.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
