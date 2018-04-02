Florida teacher accused of hosting white supremacist podcast resigns

A Florida teacher who recently came under fire over allegedly hosting a white supremacist podcast has submitted a letter of resignation to the Citrus County School District.
Dayanna Volitich, 25, taught social studies at Crystal River Middle School in Crystal River and first made headlines in the beginning of March.
That was when a Huffington Post report came out that said she hosted a podcast called “Unapologetic,” which routinely discussed white supremacists ideologies. She hosted the podcast, the report said, under the pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov.”
The story also included a 12-minute excerpt from a Feb. 26 podcast on which “Dalichov” talks with a guest about white nationalists infiltrating schools.
In the same episode, she also agreed with a guest who criticized the idea that “a kid from Nigeria and a kid who came from Sweden are supposed to learn exactly the same” and have the “same IQ,” 10News WTSP reported. She also argued that “science” has proved some races are smarter than others.
On her since-deleted Twitter account, “Dalichov” used a picture of Volitich as the profile picture.
Volitich was temporarily removed from the classroom shortly after the story broke as the district investigated.
The resignation will not be finalized until it is accepted by the school board. The approval is part of the school board agenda set for April 10, according to 10News WTSP.
