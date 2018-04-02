At least 1 dead in crash in East Manatee

The Florida Highway Patrol reports at least one person is dead after a crash in East Manatee late Sunday night.
The fatal crash was reported around 11:45 p.m. at 222nd Street East and State Road 64 East in Manatee County, according to FHP’s live traffic map.
The roadway is open as of 8 a.m. Monday.
It was the second fatal crash in the area Sunday. Just before 3 a.m., a 25-year-old Myakka man was killed when his car went off the road about nine miles away in the 35100 block of State Road 64 East.
