At least 1 dead in crash in East Manatee

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

April 02, 2018 08:07 AM

The Florida Highway Patrol reports at least one person is dead after a crash in East Manatee late Sunday night.

The fatal crash was reported around 11:45 p.m. at 222nd Street East and State Road 64 East in Manatee County, according to FHP’s live traffic map.

The roadway is open as of 8 a.m. Monday.

It was the second fatal crash in the area Sunday. Just before 3 a.m., a 25-year-old Myakka man was killed when his car went off the road about nine miles away in the 35100 block of State Road 64 East.

