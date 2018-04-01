Hundreds celebrate Easter sunrise service on Bradenton Riverwalk

Appropriately enough, an Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at Rossi Park’s Mosaic Amphitheater on the Bradenton Riverwalk began in the cloak of darkness and concluded under the shining light of a rising sun.
A few hundred people gathered on the grassy steps of the amphitheater along the Manatee River for Resurrection Sunday in what has become an annual tradition of more than 20 years. They were there for praise and worship with accompanying music for a nondenominational service sponsored by the Manatee County Ministerial Association and Hernando de Soto Historical Society.
“I think it resembles the resurrection,” said Rev. Joseph Hamblen, executive director of Loving Hands Ministries. “We’re not just up for a beautiful sunrise. Jesus, let your kingdom come, here as it is heaven.”
That sentiment was not lost on Jaye King, a keyboard player and singer who performed with his fellow musicians and addressed the early-morning crowd of worshipers sprinkled with locals and visitors alike.
Never miss a local story.
“I know a lot of you have other services you’re going to go to, but we want to give God the first praise of the day,” he said. “Starting the day, meditating on God; it’s priceless.”
King has taken part in the traditional sunrise service for the past seven years and still appreciates it as much as the first time he played his music and spoke to the crowd at the amphitheater on Easter morning.
“It’s just an honor to be part of it,” he said.
Another person who is devout in his faith and grateful to be part of the religious ceremony was local resident Mike Butera, a 28-year-old who three years ago was admittedly saved from a life of substance abuse and other issues. A conversation with a stranger along the Riverwalk inevitably led to his acceptance of Jesus Christ as his lord and savior.
“This ministry saved my life,” Butera said.
Another powerful testimony came from Gustavo Cabrera, who recovered from time spent committing various crimes and drug issues in the Miami area only to get a second chance at life. Once facing a long prison sentence, he has capitalized on his good fortune by preaching his message of enlightenment in recent years.
“This is the greatest honor of me preaching, ever,” said Cabrera, adding that Jesus “was born to save. He lives so we can follow him.”
Afterward, Andrea Reilly, who along with her husband Richard is visiting from New Jersey, lauded Cabrera for his heartfelt message.
“You could see it in his presence on that stage, in his face, the passion he feels for the Lord,” she said of Cabrera’s message from the Bible that dealt with disciples forsaking Jesus after his crucifixion on the cross. “He works in all of us, if you let Him.”
Added Richard, “A touching ceremony and a beautiful sunrise; no doubt God is shining down on all of us.”
Cabrera, 31, also spoke of God leading him to his fiancée, Jessica Maltais, who along with Tabitha Moyer sang early on in the service. The young couple plans to marry in May.
Among the locals were Lynn and Keith Walsh, who came in part to support their daughter who was a member of the Queen’s court.
“It was a great thing to do on Easter morning, to celebrate Jesus,” Lynn said.
Keith added that it was a privilege to celebrate such a community-led event.
Local teachers Joanna Fox and Jackie Blue make it a habit to attend the sunrise service every Easter.
“I come to this every year,” Fox said. “The sun rises and the son is risen. That’s how it works for me.”
For her part, Blue took Cabrera’s message to heart, saying, “I just love it because of where it’s coming from. It’s so heartfelt.”
The Hernando de Soto Crewe collected an offering for the Manatee Religious Services, the latter of which was represented by Joel Mimbs. Also representing the de Soto group were de Soto re-enactor Ron Herndon, captain Lynn Horne, queen Isabelle Starner and princess Alyssa Kopinsky.
Comments