Myakka man killed in single-vehicle crash

A 25-year-old Myakka man was killed when his car ran off the roadway shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The FHP release stated that the vehicle was traveling on the private driveway of 35100 State Road 64 East when it went off the left side of the road. The driver, whose identity hasn’t been released pending the notification of next of kin, overcorrected and reentered the driveway while overturning.
According to the release, the driver was ejected, and the vehicle — a 2003 Dodge Neon — overturned and ended up in a ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
