A video of a woman being arrested on suspicion of DUI was among those posted to Twitter on Friday, March 30, 2018, during the #TweetFromTheBeat social media outreach by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Local

Why wait for ‘Cops’ on TV? Sarasota DUI deputies use Twitter for real-time ride-along

By Tom Alberts

talberts@bradenton.com

March 31, 2018 11:08 AM

Sarasota

Members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office DUI unit spent Friday night broadcasting a real-time message on social media about the perils of drinking and driving.

Deputies Mike Buehler and Tyler Fowler took Twitter followers on a virtual ride-along via video during what was billed as the SCSO’s #TweetFromTheBeat “DUI Edition.”

Their mission was to give residents and spring break visitors a behind-the-scenes look in real time as they patrolled the roads looking for impaired drivers and responded to emergencies.

“Dear Sarasota County residents and #springbreak visitors: We’re cracking down tonight on #drunkdrivers during our #TweetFromTheBeat program,” the SCSO tweeted to get things started late Friday afternoon. “So ... if you don’t want the internet to watch your DUI arrest in real time, find yourself a DD & hand over the keys!”

Reminiscent of the TV show “Cops,” deputies Buehler and Fowler took viewers on a mostly unscripted adventure of investigating crash scenes, pulling over speeding drivers and making arrests and booking suspects into jail — folks they implored earlier on social meda to have a “DD,” or designated driver.

The ride-along did have its lighter moments. In one case, deputies spotted a driver speeding and weaving through traffic. The reason? A spider in the car.

Then there was the 17-year-old driver from Illinois with a Ford Flex full of youngsters on Siesta Key. They were pulled over for opening and closing doors while the vehicle was moving and swerving in and out of bike lanes.

They were trying to find the closest ice cream shop.

Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom

