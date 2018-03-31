Why wait for ‘Cops’ on TV? Sarasota DUI deputies use Twitter for real-time ride-along

Members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office DUI unit spent Friday night broadcasting a real-time message on social media about the perils of drinking and driving.
Deputies Mike Buehler and Tyler Fowler took Twitter followers on a virtual ride-along via video during what was billed as the SCSO’s #TweetFromTheBeat “DUI Edition.”
Welcome to our #TweetFromTheBeat DUI Edition! We’re so excited to introduce you to Deputies Mike Buehler and Tyler Fowler! Buckle up, we’re just getting started... #LESM pic.twitter.com/J4zvywYfYr— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 30, 2018
Their mission was to give residents and spring break visitors a behind-the-scenes look in real time as they patrolled the roads looking for impaired drivers and responded to emergencies.
Traffic Crash at Fruitville and Honore https://t.co/orHK9Qp8Q9— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018
“Dear Sarasota County residents and #springbreak visitors: We’re cracking down tonight on #drunkdrivers during our #TweetFromTheBeat program,” the SCSO tweeted to get things started late Friday afternoon. “So ... if you don’t want the internet to watch your DUI arrest in real time, find yourself a DD & hand over the keys!”
#TweetFromTheBeat: Deputy Buehler initiates a traffic stop on a Honda Accord driving 70 in a 45 mph zone on Clark Road. Appears to be young kids maybe coming back from the beach... pic.twitter.com/Pqis7IFuML— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018
Reminiscent of the TV show “Cops,” deputies Buehler and Fowler took viewers on a mostly unscripted adventure of investigating crash scenes, pulling over speeding drivers and making arrests and booking suspects into jail — folks they implored earlier on social meda to have a “DD,” or designated driver.
The ride-along did have its lighter moments. In one case, deputies spotted a driver speeding and weaving through traffic. The reason? A spider in the car.
Deputy Fowler noticed this driver weaving through traffic and going 15mph over the limit. The driver told him the reason for the speed- there’s a spider in the car #TweetFromTheBeat pic.twitter.com/0Nwn3dlESP— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018
Then there was the 17-year-old driver from Illinois with a Ford Flex full of youngsters on Siesta Key. They were pulled over for opening and closing doors while the vehicle was moving and swerving in and out of bike lanes.
They were trying to find the closest ice cream shop.
#TweetFromTheBeat: Deputy Buehler stops a red Ford Flex on #SiestaKey - Driver swerving in and out of bike lanes & opening & closing vehicle doors... pic.twitter.com/D3TlzJu8fb— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018
