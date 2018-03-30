The already-massive Mega Millions jackpot climbed from $502 million to $521 million just hours before Friday night’s 11 p.m. drawing, according to lottery officials.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $521 million as drawing nears

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 30, 2018 06:17 PM

More than half a billion dollars is on the table in tonight’s Mega Millions lotto drawing.

Just hours before Friday’s 11 p.m. drawing, lottery officials announced that the jackpot has climbed from $502 million to $521 million as more people bought tickets.

It would be the 10th largest payout in U.S. history. No one has matched all six numbers since January.

The $521 million figure refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

Five balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70 and the Mega ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

