Pregnant and recovering from addiction, soon-to-be mothers speak freely here without judgment

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 118 Christians celebrate Good Friday in Bradenton Pause 306 San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5 85 What is Shaken Baby Syndrome? 52 Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases 16 Police seek vehicle, suspects involved in shooting outside strip club 32 Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall 240 Listen as neighbors attempt to save man's life 92 Angler who saved five lives then took them fishing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A new kind of support group in Sarasota for pregnant recovering women offers something anonymous addict groups don’t: the security of sharing struggles and successes of recovery in the same breath as thoughts on pregnancy, motherhood and relationships. Hannah Morse, edited by Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald

A new kind of support group in Sarasota for pregnant recovering women offers something anonymous addict groups don’t: the security of sharing struggles and successes of recovery in the same breath as thoughts on pregnancy, motherhood and relationships. Hannah Morse, edited by Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald