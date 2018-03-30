Centerstone CEO to help review failures that led to Parkland high school shooting

Melissa Larkin-Skinner, CEO of Centerstone of Florida in Bradenton, will serve on a commission designed to study the events of the Parkland high school shooting, what went wrong and how to make sure it never happens again.
Larkin-Skinner is the only current mental health specialist appointed to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was established as part of a public safety act with the same name. She joins 14 others appointed on March 20 by state Senate President Joe Negron, state House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Gov. Rick Scott.
“I think it’s a good cross section of stakeholders,” Larkin-Skinner told the Bradenton Herald on Friday. “I’m glad to see so many parents that were appointed because their voice is very important to this.”
Ryan Petty, Andrew Pollack and Max Schachter — fathers of shooting victims Alaina Petty, 14, Meadow Pollack, 18, and Alex Schachter, 14, respectively — will join school leaders, law enforcement officers and state Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, who was largely the Tallahassee point of contact for students and parents after the shooting.
Never miss a local story.
Representatives from the state departments of law enforcement, education, children and families, juvenile justice and health care administration will also take part. It’s their job to “investigate system failures in the Parkland school shooting and prior mass violence incidents and develop recommendations for system improvements,” according to the governor’s office.
Larkin-Skinner couldn’t offer specific suggestions just yet, as the commission expects to meet sometime in April and she did not want to have “preconceived notions” as “I may not hear everything I need to hear.”
But nearly a week after a 19-year-old shooter killed 14 students and three adults on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus on Valentine’s Day, workshops were quickly organized with representatives from law enforcement, education, mental health and child welfare.
“We’re trying to deal with a very complex issue that’s going to take complex solutions,” Larkin-Skinner said during the Feb. 20 mental health and child welfare meeting.
She compared it to the opioid epidemic, a topic Manatee County is all too familiar with; medication assisted treatment was a quick answer, but it wasn’t the only answer to tackle addiction because what’s good for one person isn’t necessarily the best for another.
“What we need is to figure out how do we identify folks, kids and adults, to get them the right intervention, the right care, at the right place, at the right time?” she said.
Education, and battling back stigma of mental illness, is one of those solutions. A nationwide education program she had mentioned was Mental Health First Aid, which aims to help teach people signs of mental illness and addiction, according to its website. The benefit of having this resource throughout the state is to help community members, not just mental health professionals, identify signs at an early enough stage.
Larkin-Skinner equated the overall view of mental health as what people see in horror films, portraying dangerous individuals and haunted asylums.
“(People are) afraid to be identified as that, or have a family member that’s that, or to be in the room with somebody they think is that,” she said.
Other aspects to be focused on include teaching children character development and coping skills, as well as determine how social structures like poverty affect health, she said.
This is Larkin-Skinner’s first appointment to a state commission, calling it “an honor.”
“While we look at things that have happened in the past, I’m hoping we can make some solid recommendations to prevent these terrible things from happening,” she said Friday.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments