Manatee Appreciation Day welcomed two new manatees, a historic home in danger and new policy after a man’s death in this week’s top stories

Museum welcomes new residents on Manatee Appreciation Day
Two manatees explored their new home at the South Florida Museum Wednesday, which also happened to be Manatee Appreciation Day.
Tannebaum and O’Neil became the 34th and 35th manatees to be treated at the aquarium when they arrived on Tuesday. The manatees have spent much of their time side-by-side, eating romaine lettuce and navigating the aquarium.
A third manatee, Baca, joined Tannebaum and O’Neil on Wednesday, after maintenance work forced him to temporarily leave the museum and continue his recovery at SeaWorld in February 2018. Baca previously shared the tank with Snooty.
‘History is in danger.’
Today, the Patton House has degraded so much by time and termites that the porch, ceiling and floor have been ripped from its core. The doors have been boarded up with plywood and the windows with clear plastic tarp. All that remains is the tin roof, exterior walls and brick chimney.
In fall of 2014, the damage to the house was deemed to serious and it has been closed ever since. The contractor who assessed repairs said work had stopped between October and December 2017 because damage had been too extensive. An extra $182,033 and another three months would be needed to replace five termite-damaged doors; nine windows that had rotting and glass damage; and 2,200 square feet of siding that can’t be reused.
The jury’s out on how the state will save the house, and even how interested parties want to see it. So far, $191,586.39 has been spent by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on the most recent rehabilitation project, according to FDEP spokesman Mahon.
Man’s death creates new policy
Manatee County paramedics will now be responsible for storing and possibly transporting the body of someone who dies of natural causes in public.
The new policy comes one month after the death of a man near the marina at the Palms Sola Yacht Club. Paramedics responded to the scene, but Ty Ross’ body was outside for about three hours before it was picked up by a funeral home.
Manatee County Emergency Medical Service Chief Paul DiCicco met with Sheriff Rick Wells and his command staff Tuesday morning and created the new policy so this doesn’t happen again.
In Manatee, there’s a high danger for wildfire thanks, in part, to Hurricane Irma
Just over the past weekend, the FFS reported that five wildfires burned nearly 180 acres in Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee and Charlotte counties. But 180 acres of brush fires is only a sliver compared to the rest of the state, where tens of thousands of acres are going up in flames daily. On Thursday alone, maps showed crews battling more than 40 active wildfires throughout the state.
When it comes to Manatee and its surrounding counties within the forest service’s Myakka River District, the situation isn’t dire, but it isn’t great either.
While it changes daily, for the past several days Manatee has been under “Very High” alert for fire danger according to the FFS, with Sarasota under “High” alert. But Manatee drops down to “Moderate” under the forecasted danger map.
While most neighborhoods have been cleaned up of excess piles, Irma debris left behind in wooded areas across Florida, such as dead trees and limbs, are going to fuel more blazes and help them spread faster.
